Paulina Porizkova felt ''incredibly hurt and betrayed'' when she was left out of Ric Ocasek's will.

The Cars frontman died from hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with pulmonary emphysema also listed as a contributing factor, last September and although he and Paulina were no longer together, she admitted being left out of his will hurt her.

Speaking about Ric - who she split from in May 2018 after 28 years of marriage - Paulina told 'CBS Sunday Morning' co-host Anthony Mason: ''I would love to be able to be sad and miss him. And not also feel this incredibly hurt and betrayal. It made the grieving process really, really tricky.''

Although the pair had split, they were not divorced and still lived together until Ric's death.

Paulina discovered Ric's body after his death and called it ''the worst moment of my life''.

Paulina, 54, previously shared a tribute to Ric following his death, writing on Instagram: ''His smile and his gaze warmed you and made you feel like the most special person in the world. I had that gaze and smile on me for most of my life. For a long long time, no one could make me feels as loved as Ric. He was my sun.

''Our separation didn't alter this one bit. He was rising and setting and I planned my life around it as one does a day... His death is the end of my world as I knew it.''

In his will, updated in August before he died, Ric wrote: ''Even if I should die before our divorce is final, Paulina is not entitled to any elective share because she has abandoned me.''

Ric, 75 and met Paulina while filming the music video for 'Drive' - which is still the band's most successful single to date after reaching number three in Billboard Hot 100 chart - they married in August 1989 and went on to have two sons, Jonathan and Oliver.

The Cars shot to fame in the 70s, and were known for hits such as 'Just What I Needed', 'Drive', 'My Best Friend's Girl', 'Good Times Roll', and 'Bye Bye Love'.

'Drive' featured heavily during the 1985 Live Aid event, as a background song during footage of famine in Ethiopia. It was later re-released and raised money for the cause.