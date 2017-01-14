Police were called to Paula Patton's home on Friday (13Jan17) as her bitter custody battle with Robin Thicke heated up.
Tensions between the former couple have become increasingly fraught following Patton's allegations that Thicke physically abused their six-year-old son, Julian.
The Mission: Impossible - Ghost Protocol star reportedly refused her ex-husband access to their son on Thursday night (12Jan17), just hours after a Los Angeles judge rejected her request to limit the Blurred Lines star's joint custody.
Her refusal to allow Julian to go with Thicke for his visitation the night before is said to have broken the pair's custody order, leading to the singer joining officers to go to Patton's Malibu home to seek out the child on Friday.
Video obtained by TMZ.com shows the singer and police officers entering Patton's home, but Thicke is shown exiting the property without Julian. Law enforcement officials reportedly spoke with the six-year-old who said he was scared of his father and wanted to stay with his mother.
Police explain in the video they will not take the child against his will, regardless of any custody order.
A representative for Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department’s Lost Hills station referred to the incident as “a non-event” but said “it involved a child not wanting to go with someone.”
In legal documents filed on Thursday, Patton accused Thicke of abusing Julian - allegations the singer adamantly denies. According to reports, both parties met for the hearing, where a family court judge denied the actress' request to limit Thicke's joint custody and also a request for drug testing. The judge also denied Patton's pleas for Thicke’s time with Julian to be supervised, and not to include overnight visits.
Thicke and Patton's divorce was officially granted last March (16) after a year-long separation.
