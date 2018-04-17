Paula Patton predicted Meghan Markle would become a member of the royal family one day when she hired Meghan, who was a freelance calligrapher, to work on her wedding invitations back in 2005.
The 'Warcraft' actress and her then-fiancé Robin Thicke recruited the 'Suits' actress - who was working as a freelance calligrapher at the time - to do the calligraphy on their wedding invitations and at the time, she thought she was ''meant to be royal''.
She told Entertainment Tonight: ''I met her because she helped me with my wedding invitations. She had this beautiful writing. That moment I feel like I said something to her. Like, 'You are meant to be royal' ... She was just so graceful and lovely, and actually really kind.''
Meghan - who is set to wed Prince Harry next month - used to even teach calligraphy when she worked at Paper Source in Beverly Hills in 2004.
Winnie Park, CEO of Paper Source, said: ''It was her part-time job as she was going through auditions. She taught calligraphy and hosted a group of customers and instructed them during a two-hour class on how to do calligraphy. She's someone who really enjoys the creative aspects of the job, who enjoys helping people and also someone who enjoys making creative projects come to life. Our sales associates are screened for their creativity. She would have advised customers on projects - from wedding invitations to creating personalized stationary to gift-wrapping. She has talked about being a big fan of custom stationery and think it's the best gift to give a friend.''
And Park thinks Meghan and Harry will send a ''personal'' invitation to their close friends and family before their big day.
She added: ''They are a couple who would send a personal touch to close friends and family. My guess is they will likely have a very personal invitation going out specifically for events before or after the formal ceremony. A big trend we're seeing is couples addressing invitations with beautiful stamps from around the world. They could choose stamps from places that mean the most to them: Botswana, the U.K. and the U.S. ... She's such a renaissance woman. She's definitely a modern royal-to-be - and this is going to be a modern royal wedding.''
