Paula Patton wouldn't change anything about her life.

The 41-year-old actress has had a great screen career but her private life has had its ups and times with her 21-year relationship to Robin Thicke ending in February 2014.

Paul - whose divorce from the 'Blurred Lines' singer was finalised in March 2015 - was appearing on 'Good Morning America' to promote her new ABC series 'Somewhere Between', which focuses on a news producer who goes back in time to protect her daughter from being murdered in the present.

When asked by host Lara Spencer if she could go back in time and change anything that has happened to her, Paula said: ''Like everybody, I've stayed up at night regretting things, 'Why did I do that, say that?' But at the end of the day, I really do believe everything happens for a reason.''

Paula has a seven-year-old son Julian with Robin, 40, and although he is too young to watch her new show he is interested in TV and film and his favourite movie at the moment is DC Extended Universe blockbuster 'Wonder Woman'.

Speaking about the Gal Gadot led film, she said: ''At the end, love is the answer, and I couldn't be more on board with that.''

Paula and Robin have had an acrimonious divorce and have been through a long and arduous process to agree custody arrangements for Julia.