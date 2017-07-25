Paula Patton insists she would change nothing about her life and she tries to have no regrets.
Paula Patton wouldn't change anything about her life.
The 41-year-old actress has had a great screen career but her private life has had its ups and times with her 21-year relationship to Robin Thicke ending in February 2014.
Paul - whose divorce from the 'Blurred Lines' singer was finalised in March 2015 - was appearing on 'Good Morning America' to promote her new ABC series 'Somewhere Between', which focuses on a news producer who goes back in time to protect her daughter from being murdered in the present.
When asked by host Lara Spencer if she could go back in time and change anything that has happened to her, Paula said: ''Like everybody, I've stayed up at night regretting things, 'Why did I do that, say that?' But at the end of the day, I really do believe everything happens for a reason.''
Paula has a seven-year-old son Julian with Robin, 40, and although he is too young to watch her new show he is interested in TV and film and his favourite movie at the moment is DC Extended Universe blockbuster 'Wonder Woman'.
Speaking about the Gal Gadot led film, she said: ''At the end, love is the answer, and I couldn't be more on board with that.''
Paula and Robin have had an acrimonious divorce and have been through a long and arduous process to agree custody arrangements for Julia.
The season 7 premiere guests featured some cast members we haven't seen much of for a while.
This year's Rotterdam event was definitely one to remember.
New album 'Flower Boy' comes later this summer.
Based on the iconic strategy game, this fantasy battle epic will appeal mainly to either...
Azeroth is a beautiful and civilized kingdom, it's human inhabitants are goverend by their much...
Travis Fimmel is set to lead the cast in one of the most epic films...
Bernie is your average party guy who enjoys picking up ladies for one-night-stands. After meeting...
What looks like a rather standard buddy action comedy is elevated by a smarter-than-normal script,...
Montana Moore is a thirty-something flight attendant who has achieved the inevitable and become the...
Marcus Stigman and Bobby Trench have, for the last year, been working together as part...
With the 21st century world revolving around the it, people are becoming gradually more and...
The M:I franchise once again goes rogue with its choice of directors, giving Bird his...
A terrorist attack on the Kremlin in Moscow causes the President of the United States...
Sometims the girl just doesn't get her dream guy, and for Leslie this has always...
Watch the trailer for Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire Precious is the...