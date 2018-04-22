Paula Patton was a ghostwriter for Robin Thicke.

The 42-year-old actress used to help her ex-husband pen music under the pseudonym Max Haddington and has credits on tracks like 'Magic, 'Dreamworld', 'Get in My Way' and 'Diamonds'.

Speaking on New York's Hot 97 radio station, she said: ''We did it together since we were kids. I was with Robin since I was 15-years-old. You know, Robin and I wrote a lot of songs together ... My name on the albums is Max Haddington. I was like [to Robin], 'Well, Max Haddington will just seem like another writer with you, so it doesn't seem like you're writing with your girl.'''

Meanwhile, Paula and Robin Thicke have found ''harmony and peace'' for the sake of their child, eight-year-old son Julian, and he is enjoying being a big brother to Robin's new baby daughter Mia, who he has with girlfriend April Love Geary.

Paula said: ''He loves being a brother. It's a great thing. I think that family, no matter what - divided, [or if] it's in new places - you have to find harmony and peace for your children. He is in that place right now and it's a beautiful thing to see. He absolutely adores his little sister Mia.''

Paula, 42, revealed Julian is already starting to follow in his father's musical footsteps.

She said: ''He loves to sing. He's taking after his daddy. Once he saw 'High School Musical', and he saw Zac Efron be on the basketball court but sing at the same time, he like got a new feel for it. So we'll see what happens.''