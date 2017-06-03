Paula Abdul would agree to return to 'American Idol' as a mentor.

The 54-year-old musician was a judge on the Fox talent competition from 2002 to 2009, and has said that whilst she wouldn't want to return to the show - which is set to be revived on ABC after Fox cancelled it in 2016 - as a judge, she would be happy to help ''mentor the kids''.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''I don't think I'd do the judging thing anymore? But if they ever called me and they needed help or mentoring with kids, or anything like that. That's what I do, that's who I am.''

The news comes after the 'Forever Your Girl' hitmaker previously said that despite being ''excited'' about the reboot of the show, she doesn't want to return to the panel as she believes it would work best with a brand new line up.

She said: ''I'm excited for the reboot. I think the ABC network is a wonderful network for it as well. I had an incredible time on that show and blessed to be part of it from the beginning, but I think they need to do a whole reboot.''

Meanwhile, pop superstar Katy Perry has been the only name confirmed for the new series of the show, as she said she was ''honoured and thrilled'' to have been offered the role.

She said in a statement: ''I am honoured and thrilled to be the first judge bringing back the 'American Idol' tradition of making dreams come true for incredible talents with authentic personalities and real stories. I'm always listening to new music, and love discovering diamonds in the rough - from mentoring young artists on my label, or highlighting new artists on my tours, I want to bring it back to the music.''

And the 'Dark Horse' hitmaker is ''proud'' of her pay deal for the show, as her whopping cheque - which is reported to be a staggering $25 million - will mean she earns more than ''any guy'' who has been on the show.

She said: ''I'm really proud that, as a woman, I got paid.

''And you know why? I got paid, pretty much, more than any guy that's been on the show. By the way, I love men. So, I'm a paid woman and I'm ready for a beautiful man.''