Paula Abdul injured Julianne Hough with her hat at the Billboard Music Awards when she accidentally flicked the accessory at the dancer.
The 56-year-old singer performed a six-minute medley of her biggest hits including 'Straight Up', 'Opposites Attract' and 'Cold Hearted' at the awards ceremony at the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas but it didn't end well for dancer Julianne as she was injured by Paula's flying hat at the ceremony.
Taking to Twitter to show her injuries, she wrote: ''The result of the honor of being hit in the neck by @PaulaAbdul's flying hat! Love you, babe!!! #BBMAs (sic)''
And Paula quoted the tweet, adding laughing emojis and writing: ''OMG IM PEEING MY PANTS!!!!! You know it was with love xoP (sic)''
Earlier in the day, Paula shared a picture of herself backstage at there ceremony, where she admitted she was ''honoured'' to be there.
She wrote: ''So honored to be here @BBMAs ‼️ xoP #BBMAs (sic)''
Elsewhere at the Billboard Music Awards, Drake became the most decorated winner in Billboard Music Awards history after taking home 12 prizes.
While collecting the Top Billboard 200 Album accolade for 'Scorpion', he said: ''Thank you to everybody who gave me their time, their energy, stayed away from their family and friends while we were trying to complete this. I always had a dream of doing a double album and I finally did it so now I'll never do it again. Hey, shout-out to Arya Stark for putting in that work last week.''
Taylor Swift also returned to the spectacle to perform her new single 'ME!', which was her first performance at the event since 2013, and Madonna and Jonas Brothers were among the other performers.
