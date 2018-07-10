Paula Abdul finds it ''heartwarming'' that people still care about her after decades in the industry.

The 56-year-old singer and dancer is set to head out on tour again later this year and she says her ''heart swells'' at the thought that people want to see her again.

She said: ''I didn't know whether or not people would care if I came back after 20-plus years, but it was very heartwarming and it felt incredible. I don't take anything for granted. I was very surprised and my heart was swelling, it really was.''

And the 'Straight Up' singer promises her new shows will be completely different to her past ones.

She added: ''It was in your face and it was so fast and it was so furious and there was no time to, like, engage as much with the audience as I will this time. I'm at my best when I'm being creative and I have a lot of real cool things that I want to do [to] bring that nostalgia back to all my fans.''

And Paula is now starting to get nervous about her upcoming shows as it is getting closer and closer.

She told Entertainment Tonight: ''There aren't enough days. It's like, every 24 hours that go by I'm like, 'Oh, s**t! It's one less day [until] my first show!' It's really close, especially [considering] everything you put into a tour. It's everything - hiring your crew, the creative team, the buses, costuming, the dancers, producers, music, all of it! There aren't enough hours in the day.''