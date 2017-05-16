Paula Abdul doesn't want to return as a judge on 'American Idol'.

The 54-year-old singer sat on the panel on the talent show from 2002 until 2009 and although she is '''excited'' that ABC is bringing it back she isn't interested in being involved and thinks they need to start with an all-new line-up.

Speaking on the 'Today' show on Monday (15.05.17), she said: ''I'm excited for the reboot. I think the ABC network is a wonderful network for it as well. I had an incredible time on that show and blessed to be part of it from the beginning, but I think they need to do a whole reboot.''

The 'Forever Your Girl' hitmaker made the revelation just days after her fellow 'American Idol' co-judge Simon Cowell also said he wasn't interested in coming back.

He said: ''I was asked to do it, and the answer is no. I have no interest. My memories are when we first started. It was a different time with Randy [Jackson], Ryan [Seacrest] and Paula. You can't re-create that.''

The show ended back in 2016 after running for 15 seasons on Fox and ABC confirmed they were bringing it back last week.

Channing Dungey, President of ABC Entertainment, said in a statement: '''American Idol' is a pop culture staple that left the air too soon. ABC is the right home to reignite the fan base. We are thrilled viewers will once again share in these inspiring stories of people realising their dreams.''

Disney/ABC TV Group President Ben Sherwood added: ''America, get ready for the return of a bigger, bolder and better-than-ever 'Idol'.''

Meanwhile, Paula is joining New Kids on the Block and Boys II Men on tour, for which she is taking her pet pooch Bessy Moo along with her.

When asked how it feels to be back on the road and on stage, Paula said: ''Incredible. It's been a long time coming, I missed it, I really did, it's so nice to be able to connect with the fans and be there and just touch, see and feel them.''