Paula Abdul braved her allergy to cats to get her photo taken with Taylor Swift.

The 'Me!' singer shared a photo of herself and the former 'American Idol' judge posing with her pets Olivia Benson and Benjamin Button after rehearsals for the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Instagram on Wednesday (01.05.19) and the 'Opposites Attract' hitmaker later admitted the encounter could have ended badly for her.

Speaking on the red carpet at the awards, Paula told 'Access Hollywood': ''She was there with her cats, so we took a picture together...

''I'm allergic to cats! I love cats, but I've tried allergy shots. Certain dogs I'm allergic to as well.''

But thankfully for the 56-year-old star, she didn't experience any symptoms.

''I'm thinking maybe I'm not as allergic as I used to be, because I did fine.''

Taylor had joked she was worried the starry encounter would go to her cats' heads, even though she's trying to give them a ''normal upbringing''.

She captioned her Instagram post: ''I'm trying to give them a normal upbringing but when the little ones and I ran into the flawless @paulaabdul on the way to red carpet we STRAIGHT UP had to get a pic (sic)''

The 29-year-old star only recently adopted Benjamin, taking him home from her 'Me!' music video to live with her, Olivia, and her other cat Meredith Grey.

She explained on Instagram last week: ''He was just a cute kitten who didn't have a home.''

Benjamin was part of a scheme that ''tries to get cute kittens adopted by putting them in commercials and stuff'' and the cat's handler asked Taylor if she wanted to hold the creature before their scene.

Taylor said: ''She handed me this tiny cat and he just starts purring and ... he looks at me like, 'You're my mom, and we're going to live together.' I fell in love. I looked at [collaborator Brendon Urie] and he's like, 'You're going to get the cat aren't you?' ''