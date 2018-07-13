Paul Young has shed a stone after going on a health kick following his wife's death.

The 62-year-old singer was left devastated when his spouse Stacey Smith - who he married in 1987 - passed away in January aged 52 following a two-year battle with brain cancer, and he has taken his health ''more seriously'' since she departed.

He said: ''I'm much more aware of my own health since Stacey got sick. It made me take my own health more seriously.

''I have lost a stone in weight in six months.

Paul and Stacey's 31-year-old daughter Levi inspired his family to cut out sugar from their diets, and he now makes his own tomato ketchup to avoid eating sugary shop-bought products.

The 'Every Time You Go Away' hitmaker - who also has daughter Layla, 23, and son Grady, 22 - is quoted by the Daily Mirror newspaper as saying: ''When we found out, our eldest daughter Levi, as a show of support, said 'Right we are all going to cut out sugar' and so we all went sugar free.

''We cut out things like Coca-Cola and tomato ketchup, known to have lots of sugar, and we would make our own sauce with fresh tomatoes.''

Paul recently admitted Stacey's death has inspired him to want to ''make something'' out of his life.

He said: ''It made me want to make something of my life and do something for the children.

''Work has been cathartic. I want to be alive for as long as possible and as I have got older.''

Paul met Stacey on the video shoot for his second single, 'Come Back and Stay', in 1983, and they tied the knot four years later when they were living together in Los Angeles.

The couple split in 2006 and she subsequently had a fourth child, a son called Jude, with Israeli businessman Ilan Slazenger, but Paul and Stacey reconciled in 2009 and Jude became the singer's step-son.

Sir Rod Stewart led tributes to Stacey following her tragic passing.

He tweeted: ''My dear Paul Young, my heart goes out to you for your loss. Stacey was warm, wonderful and always got the joke. Much love - Rod.''

Paul replied, revealing to his fans that Rod was responsible for getting them together.

He tweeted: ''Thanks Rod: still can't believe you recommended the brunette! And you were spot on x. (sic)''