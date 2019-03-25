Paul Young says being on tour helps him cope with his grief for his late wife.

The 62-year-old singer was left heartbroken when his spouse Stacey passed away in January 2018 at the age of 52 following a two-year battle with brain cancer.

Paul returned to the stage for his '35 Years of No Parlez' tour last year and in April he will head out for 'Part 2' of that run of concerts and he admits performing for his fans brings him joy and stops him from missing his beloved spouse for a time.

Asked whether keeping busy helps with his grief on UK TV show 'Loose Women' on Monday (25.03.19), he said: ''I think so, I think it's a good thing. Sometimes I thought it might be putting it off a bit ... Sometimes you get home and it feels a bit empty, but then you get used to it again.''

Revealing that Stacey urged him to keep working even when she was unwell, he added: ''She was always very up for me working and keeping busy ... I just kept going. She realised the importance of it, so I just kept going through most of that.''

The 'Every Time You Go Away' hitmaker insists the fact that he and his three kids - Levi, 32, Layla, 25, and Grady, 23 - are so ''close'' has helped them all deal with the loss of Stacey from their lives.

He said: ''We are all a close knit family, we see each other on a regular basis. Levi is 32 and Layla is 25 and Grady is 23 ... I always remember that time, I got two girls first, and then I had a boy, I was like, 'What's it going to feel like?' But it is a completely different kind of love.''

Paul has started to include 'Come Back and Stay' at the gigs, a track which has significant meaning for the couple as it was on the video shoot for that single in 1983 where he and Stacey met before tying the knot four years later in Los Angeles.