Paul Young has defended Cheryl amid accusations she's copied his song 'Love of the Common People'.

The 62-year-old musician has spoken out after the former Girls Aloud star was met with backlash for her track 'Love Made Me Do It', with critics claiming there is a striking similarity between the two songs.

However, Paul has played down the drama on social media, telling one of his Twitter followers: ''I have to say, quite a few people have said this but I'm not getting it!''

Cheryl is listed as one of eight songwriters credited for the song, including Nicola Roberts and Natasha Bedingfield.

The brunette beauty is one of the UK's best-known pop stars, but she recently admitted that her life could easily have gone down another route.

Cheryl - who was born in the city of Newcastle in North-East England - confessed: ''One of my friends is now a primary school teacher, another friend moved away and had a family, but some just went down the line of drugs and unemployment. The area had the highest unemployment rate in the UK two years ago.''

Cheryl also claimed she would quit music if her big comeback proved to be a flop.

The 35-year-old star - who has a 19-month-old son called Bear with her ex-boyfriend Liam Payne - explained becoming mum has changed her outlook on life and led her to view her career from a new perspective.

Speaking about her comeback single 'Love Made Me Do It', she said: ''If it goes in at 80, it's time for me to move on with my life. I'm not going to jump around working hard and spending time away from my son for that.''