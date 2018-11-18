Paul Weller wants to duet with Robert Plant.

The 'Changingman' hitmaker is thinking ahead to his new album and has been in talks with the Led Zeppelin rocker to appear on a track, but his friend will only do so if the song is ''out there''.

Asked if there'll be any guests on his next album, he said: ''It's too early to say. I'd love to do a track with Robert Plant though. We've spoken about it. He says it would have to be pretty out there and I agree with him.''

The former Jam frontman hopes his next album will be ''groundbreaking'' but he's unsure who he'll enlist to appear on it as yet.

In an interview with the new issue of Uncut magazine, he explained ''As you're working on a song, it suggests someone's voice or instrument or whatever. The song decides those things, much as they decide how the album is going to go. I want to do something really groundbreaking - but I don't know if it's possible any more. Maybe we've all learned too much.''

The 60-year-old musician - who has grown-up kids Natt and Leah from his marriage to Dee C. Lee, daughter Dylan with make-up artist Lucy Halperin, Jesamine, 17, and Stevie Mac, 13, with ex-girlfriend Samantha Stock and twins Bowie and John-Paul, six, and 16-month-old Nova with his wife Hannah Andrews - would like to get into the recording studio now but has put his plans on hold because of his family commitments.

Weller - who released his 14th studio album 'True Meanings' in September - said: ''I'm at the demo stage. I've got eight pieces on the go - whether they'll all make it or not, I don't know. But I can't stop writing ... I'd be quite happy if I was going into the studio next week to start working on a new album but I can't, for family reasons. So it's about finding a balance. Trying to stay on the creative tip but at the same time, doing my family duties as well. It's plate spinning.''