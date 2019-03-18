Paul Weller wants to ''donate'' his clothes to a museum.

The 60-year-old rocker - who has adult kids Leah and Natt from his first marriage to Dee C. Lee, Dylan from a relationship with a make-up artist named Lucy, Jesamine, 19, and Stevie Mac, 14, with former partner Samantha Stock, and twins Bowie and John Paul, seven, and daughter Nova, 20 months, with wife Hannah - wants to make a mod exhibition at a museum that he can give his extensive wardrobe to, which he has accumulated over his career, because he doesn't think his children will ''want them''.

Paul is synonymous with the mod music movement and is known as 'The Modfather'.

Speaking to The Sunday Times magazine, he said: ''Music and clothes. They're the same things I used to buy when I was 16, 15. I can just buy more of them now. Often I think, 'What am I going to do with them all [his records] when I go?' My kids probably won't want them. I think I should just get shot of them, but I can't bring myself to do that. I was thinking that as well. I was talking to my mate about whether there's a possibility of making a mod sort of museum of some kind that I could donate my clothes to.''

However, 'The Jam' frontman explained that he would never want to do a retrospective exhibition like the late singer, David Bowie, at the V&A - which showed how Ziggy Stardust cast his influence over everyday life - because his outfits weren't that ''extreme''.

He added: ''I wouldn't be the right sort of person for that kind of thing. I don't think it would be enough to hold people's attention. Cos Bowie was really theatrical, his costumes were really extreme.''