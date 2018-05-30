Paul Weller wants Dame Shirley Bassey to sing the Bond theme tune he co-wrote with Noel Gallagher.

The former Jam star revealed last year that he has penned ''half a song'' with the ex-Oasis star, which would be a ''great'' fit for the spy thriller franchise, and now he says they are serious in their bid to land the gig for Daniel Craig's final appearance as 007 next year.

Weller told the Daily Star newspaper: ''We're hoping to work on the next Bond, that's the plan, although no-one has asked us to do it.

''We're just gonna go for it.''

The 60-year-old musician would like to get the 81-year-old Welsh music legend - who sung the themes for 'Goldfinger', 'Diamonds Are Forever' and 'Moonraker' - to lay down her vocals on their track.

He said: ''We might get Shirley Bassey to do it.''

Revealing his intentions, Weller said previously: ''I want to write a James Bond theme tune.

''I've got this half a song that me and Noel Gallagher worked on and I think it would be great for a Bond theme. There's a bit of minor key going on. That would be an ambition definitely.''

Should they land the gig, Noel's songwriting credit would fulfil the 50-year-old guitarist's dream of taking on the coveted task, which he first spoke about in 2015.

He said at the time: ''If I was asked. F***ing too right. I'd record a Bond theme in a heartbeat. But they usually want people who are famous in America, don't they? I'm only famous in Manchester. And bits of south London.''

And the 'Wonderwall' hitmaker said he would jump at the chance to record a theme for the franchise, but only if he was asked to do so.

He said: ''If I was asked to write a Bond song, yeah, sure. The thing is, I've never had to chase anything.

''With Oasis, starting that band seemed impossible, and all my ambitions have seemed possible, so I'm not remotely ambitious for anything that is attainable. Now I've done a bit, I don't really give a f**k any more about achieving anything. I just want to write the best songs I can.''