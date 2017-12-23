Paul Weller thinks 'Do They Know It's Christmas' is ''shocking''.

The 59-year-old singer was one of several artists who lent their vocals to Bob Geldof and Midge Ure's Band Aid single in 1984 - which raised money for famine relief in Ethiopia - and though he agrees the idea behind the track was worthwhile, he doesn't like the finished song.

He said: ''You couldn't argue with what Geldof was trying to achieve, but the music was f***ing shocking wasn't it? It sounded like the 'Doctor Who' theme.''

And the former Jam frontman felt very out of place recording the song, which was the biggest-selling UK single of all time until 1997, alongside big name pop stars of the time, including U2, Duran Duran, and the late George Michael.

He added in a recent interview: ''Recording that whole Band Aid single was alien to me. Everyone else involved was like a proper 80s pop star so I just felt like a fish out of water.''

Bob is unlikely to be upset by Paul's comments as he's previously admitted he thinks the song is one of the ''worst'' in history and he dreads hearing it every year.

He said of the track: ''I am responsible for two of the worst songs in history.

''The other one is 'We Are The World'. Any day soon, I will go to the supermarket, head to the meat counter and it will be playing. Every f*** ing Christmas.''

And the Boomtown Rats singer can't even escape it at home because he always gets carol singers at his door singing the song alongside traditional favourites such as 'O Come All Ye Faithful' or 'Away in a Manger'.

He said: ''They think 'Do They Know It's Christmas' is as old as 'Silent Night'. Sometimes I think that's wild because I wrote it.

''Or else I am thinking how much I want them to stop because they are doing it really badly.''