Paul Weller is determined to release two more albums before he turns 60.

The 'Changingman' hitmaker is close to releasing his 13th solo record, 'A Kind of Revolution', and is already working on an acoustic-based follow-up that he wants to get out before his milestone birthday in May 2018.

He said: ''I wanna try and get it out for my 60th.

''I can't f**k about man. I gotta get on with it. There's so much to do.''

The former Jam frontman is calling for a ''spiritual revolution'' on his next record.

He said of 'A Kind of Revolution': ''I think it's more to do with human or social politics really.

''It's like, 'Where's the new peace movement?' It feels like the stirrings of World War III and obviously we can't let that happen.''So really, it's about having some kind of spiritual revolution born out of love, compassion and hope, as opposed to a revolution where everyone slaughters even more of each other.''

One track on the record, 'One Tear', features guest vocals from Boy George and Paul is thrilled with their collaboration.

He told Q magazine: ''I really love George's voice and I think he's just got better with age and time.

''Our voices work really well together.''