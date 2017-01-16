The fourth series of the much loved detective series, featuring Benedict Cumberbatch, 40, as a modern day Sherlock Holmes alongside Martin Freeman, 45, as his sidekick Dr. Watson, came to an end on Sunday (15Jan17).

And the Town Called Malice singer, 58, reportedly managed to arrange a blink-and-you'll-miss-it role in the episode, appearing as the motionless body of a Viking in a closing montage.

"The Viking lying on the floor in the final scenes is in fact Paul Weller," a BBC source told The Sun newspaper. "He is a good friend of Martin Freeman's. Viewers will never have been able to clock him in the costume as the scene is over so fast."

The episode's director Benjamin Caron had earlier revealed at a preview screening that it contained a special cameo from a famous face, but not who the guest star was.

"We were a little bit behind. We had a Viking who was a special person, Benedict was sweating and saying Sherlock doesn't sweat because he's a lizard. The baby was crying. It was a complicated moment that came together in five minutes on a baking hot set," Caron explained.

With several story threads wrapped up in the series finale, fans have speculated that it may be the last Sherlock episode ever, especially as Cumberbatch and Freeman are increasingly in demand in Hollywood.

Steven Moffat told The Sun that he and his co-creator Mark Gatiss had not decided whether the episode would be the last ever.

"It's possible and we could end it there," he said. "We couldn't have ended it on any of the previous series because they all ended on walloping great cliff hangers."

Gatiss, 50, added, "We absolutely don't know. It's up to all sorts of factors. Scheduling. Willingness to do it is all here but we're just not sure."