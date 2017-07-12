Paul Weller has become a father for the eighth time.

The 59-year-old singer's wife Hannah Andrews gave birth to a little girl on Saturday (08.07.17) and the baby has been named Nova, which is also the title of a track on the former Jam frontman's latest solo album, 'A Kind Revolution', which was released in May.

A statement posted on the rocker's website read: ''The Weller family are proud to announce the birth of baby Nova, who was born at home on Saturday evening.

''She was caught by her daddy after a long and beautiful unassisted labour.

Hannah and Nova are doing really well and everyone is enjoying getting to know little Miss Weller.''

Hannah - who was a backing singer on his '22 Dreams' album - and the 'Wild Wood' singer married on the Italian island of Capri in 2010 and already have twin sons Bowie and John Paul, who were born in 2012 and were named after late 'Life on Mars' hitmaker David Bowie and The Beatles stars John Lennon and Paul McCartney respectively.

The couple started seeing one another in 2008 after The Modfather split from his partner of 13 years Samantha Stock, with whom he has 17-year-old daughter Jesamine and 12-year-old son Stevie Mac.

The 'Going Underground' rocker also has 29-year-old daughter Leah and 26-year-old son Nathanial with his first wife Dee C. Lee, whom he was married to from 1988 until they divorced in 1994.

He also has a 21-year-old son called Dylan - named after the music legend Bob Dylan - from a relationship he had with a make-up stylist only known by the name of Lucy.