Paul Weller thinks he's a ''better person'' for giving up alcohol.

The 'Changingman' singer quit booze eight years ago and though he had a ''great time'' when he was getting drunk, he found it made him feel more depressed and he doesn't miss feeling hungover the day after a heavy night.

He said: ''I miss the chaos sometimes. That moment of madness where you're all off your f***ing nut and everything is brilliant and a laugh.

''But not enough to make me want to go back to it.

''I'm a better person for it. I used to get such bad depression, genuine depression.

''I can see now how booze was making that worse.

''I had 35 years of it so I can't complain, but I don't miss it. I do not miss those hangovers.''

And the 60-year-old star thinks his drinking had a negative effect on his music.

He said: ''If I'm really honest, I spent most of the 10 years prior to [2008 album] '22 Dreams' drunk.

''I had a great time.

''I made a bit of music in between but I don't think of it as a sort of inspired time.

''And there were some rubbish records around that time I made as well.''

After turning 60, Paul admits he's grown more reflective and is trying to ''savour'' every day.

He said: ''I got to 60 and thought, 'F**k that's gone quick.'

''My 20s seemed to f***ing last forever.

''I was like, 'When is this going to be over?' But now every year goes flashing before my eyes.

''Out of that, I've learnt to try and savour life as much as I can and appreciate that.''