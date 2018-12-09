Paul Weller admits he's ''a better person'' now that he's ditched booze.
Paul Weller thinks he's a ''better person'' for giving up alcohol.
The 'Changingman' singer quit booze eight years ago and though he had a ''great time'' when he was getting drunk, he found it made him feel more depressed and he doesn't miss feeling hungover the day after a heavy night.
He said: ''I miss the chaos sometimes. That moment of madness where you're all off your f***ing nut and everything is brilliant and a laugh.
''But not enough to make me want to go back to it.
''I'm a better person for it. I used to get such bad depression, genuine depression.
''I can see now how booze was making that worse.
''I had 35 years of it so I can't complain, but I don't miss it. I do not miss those hangovers.''
And the 60-year-old star thinks his drinking had a negative effect on his music.
He said: ''If I'm really honest, I spent most of the 10 years prior to [2008 album] '22 Dreams' drunk.
''I had a great time.
''I made a bit of music in between but I don't think of it as a sort of inspired time.
''And there were some rubbish records around that time I made as well.''
After turning 60, Paul admits he's grown more reflective and is trying to ''savour'' every day.
He said: ''I got to 60 and thought, 'F**k that's gone quick.'
''My 20s seemed to f***ing last forever.
''I was like, 'When is this going to be over?' But now every year goes flashing before my eyes.
''Out of that, I've learnt to try and savour life as much as I can and appreciate that.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.