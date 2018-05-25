Paul Weller has dropped a brand new single to mark his 60th birthday.

The legendary rocker reached the huge milestone on Friday (25.05.18), but he wanted to make sure his fans could get stuck into the festivities as well so he unexpectedly dropped his new track 'Aspects' for free.

Speaking of the song, he said: ''I don't know if it's indicative of the album, but it's certainly the cornerstone to the record for me. It's also where I got the title of the album from...''

'Aspects' is largely acoustic but gives a little taster of Paul's hotly anticipated 14th solo studio album 'True Meanings' that'll drop this year.

Paul is certainly no stranger to giving back to his fans as just two months ago he proved why he is one of Britain's greatest ever songwriters when he performed a mammoth 33-song set at The O2 in London in March.

Unlike most of his contemporaries who have relied on reunions and greatest hits tours to keep their careers going, Paul has never needed nostalgia, and chose to release new album 'A Kind of Revolution' last year to mark his 40 years in the industry as a recording artist.

And Paul - whose career began in 1977 with the release of The Jam's first album 'In The City' - is certainly showing no signs of putting his guitar down as him and his band have live appearances lined up for the summer including some UK festivals and a rescheduled Birmingham gig, that was postponed from February due to unfortunate weather.

Paul will also be making an appearance as a special guest at the Quincy Jones spectacular at the O2 in London on June 27.

Details on his new album 'True Meanings' will be released in due course.