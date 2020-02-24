Paul Weller has announced his new album 'On Sunset'.

The iconic musician has revealed he'll be releasing the follow-up record to 2018's 'True Meanings' on June 12, with a UK tour following later in 2020.

In a post on his official Twitter account, Weller's team confirmed: ''We are excited to announce Paul Weller's new album 'On Sunset' & second UK tour for 2020!''

The upcoming collection is already available for pre-order with a number of bundles including various CD, vinyl and cassette editions.

Fans can also get early ticket access for the live run if they pre-order the album by 5pm tomorrow (25.02.20), or enter their details on the site.

The instructions state: ''You'll receive your early access pre-sale code by 8pm Tuesday 25th February via email & the fan pre-sale begins at 10am Wednesday 26th February.

''If you miss the pre-sale, tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 28th February. Pre-sale access doesn't guarantee tickets.''

The UK tour will kick off on October 29 at the Plymouth Pavilions, before moving onto dates in the likes of Southampton, Hull, York, Manchester and Dundee.

The stint on the road will also include double headers in Leicester (November 5 and 6) at the De Montfort Hall, Newcastle (13 and 14) at the O2 City Hall, while the final two dates will be in London at the O2 Academy Brixton (19) and the O2 Forum in Kentish Town (20).

Paul is already touring the UK in May, starting that run on May 1 at the Corn Exchange in Camrbidge, and bringing things to an end at the Portsmouth Guildhall on May 16 before moving over to mainland Europe.

Paul Weller's autumn 2020 UK tour dates:

Plymouth - Pavilions - October 29

Southampton - O2 Guildhall - October 30

Brighton Centre - October 31

Hull - Bonus Arena - November 2

York - Barbican - November 3

Leicester - De Montfort Hall - November 5

Leicester - De Montfort Hall - November 6

Blackburn - King George's Hall - November 7

Carlisle - The Sands Centre - November 9

Manchester - O2 Apollo - November 10

Dundee - Caird Hall - November 12

Newcastle - O2 City Hall - November 13

Newcastle - O2 City Hall - November 14

Edinburgh - Usher Hall - November 16

Bradford - St George's Hall - November 17

London - O2 Academy Brixton - November 19

London - O2 FOrum Kentish Town - November 20