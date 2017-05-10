Paul Weller has written ''half a song'' with Noel Gallagher which he believes could be a James Bond theme.

The 58-year-old musician has expressed a wish to officially pen the theme song to one of the franchise's future movies - which all have distinctive theme songs performed by established musicians including Adele, Shirley Bassey, and Paul McCartney - and says he's even teamed up with former Oasis guitarist Noel to write a track which he believes would be ''great'' fit for the franchise.

Speaking to BBC News, Paul - who was formerly a member of The Jam - said: ''I want to write a James Bond theme tune.

''I've got this half a song that me and Noel Gallagher worked on and I think it would be great for a Bond theme. There's a bit of minor key going on. That would be an ambition definitely.''

Meanwhile, the inclusion of 49-year-old Noel on the track fulfils the Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds frontman's dream of taking on the coveted task, which he first spoke about almost two years ago.

He said in 2015: ''If I was asked. F***ing too right. I'd record a Bond theme in a heartbeat. But they usually want people who are famous in America, don't they? I'm only famous in Manchester. And bits of south London.''

And the 'Wonderwall' hitmaker also said last year he would jump at the chance to record a theme for the franchise, but only if he was asked to do so.

He said: ''If I was asked to write a Bond song, yeah, sure. The thing is, I've never had to chase anything.

''With Oasis, starting that band seemed impossible, and all my ambitions have seemed possible, so I'm not remotely ambitious for anything that is attainable. Now I've done a bit, I don't really give a f**k any more about achieving anything. I just want to write the best songs I can.''