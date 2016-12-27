Wall, real name Paul Slayton, and pal Baby Bash were slapped with felony drug charges early on Friday (23Dec16) after they were arrested by police in Houston, Texas during a raid on a building in the city.

Slayton, and Bash, aka Ronnie Rey Bryant, were booked for felony intent to distribute between four and 400 grams of the controlled substance Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), according to Chron.com.

The two rappers were each released on $20,000 (£16,300) bail, and they appeared in court for a preliminary hearing on Tuesday (27Dec16).

Ordering random drug testing, the judge was told Wall would test positive for codeine, hydrocodone and Ativan - medication he is taking for back pain - and he insisted the rapper should present a valid prescription.

Neither Wall nor Bash entered a plea on Tuesday, and an arraignment has been scheduled for next month (Jan17).

Both stars were previously busted for marijuana possession in 2011.