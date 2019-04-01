Paul Stanley says Kiss are bidding farewell to keep their ''pride'' intact.

The 67-year-old guitarist and co-lead vocalist of the legendary rock band - who didn't stop performing after his wig caught on fire on stage last month - has admitted that whilst he gets ''exhausted'' after their hardcore performances, that's not the reason they are calling time on touring, insisting that it's about retaining their ''hottest band in the world'' status.

Stanley admitted: ''It's because of the pride that we have.

''Remember, we introduce ourselves with 'You wanted the best. You got the best. The hottest band in the world: KISS.'

''I want those words to mean something, even until the very last show.

''I'm gonna be 70. Bitch, you wanna get into my outfit, you wanna step into my shoes? Ten pounds each. There'll be about 42 to 45 pounds of gear.

''Oh, yes, you have to shoot fire out of your mouth, sometimes out of your ass.

''And you're exhausted at the end of it.''

The rocker - who is joined by original member Gene Simmons, as well as Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer in the current line-up of the band - says that if they were to carry on into their 70s, they'd turn into ''U2 or The Rolling Stones''.

He continued: ''So, could I be in a band until my late 70s? Sure.

''But I'd have to join U2 or The [Rolling] Stones, put on a pair of sneakers and a t-shirt and just strum.

''But in terms of physicality, we're the hardest-working band on earth.''

The 'Heaven's on Fire' hitmaker also revealed that the band's last song on their 'The End of the Road' farewell tour will be 'Rock and Roll All Nite', which has served as the group's closing concert number in almost every concert since 1976.

He told Australia's 'Sunday Night': ''That is the rock anthem that connects the world. It was the start of other people coming up with anthems.

''They didn't really exist, per se. So, 'Rock and Roll All Nite and Party Every Day,' that's a song that just connects with people on all different levels.''

KISS' 'The End of the Road World Tour' concludes at the Spark Arena in Auckland, New Zealand on December 3.