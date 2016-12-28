The 60-year-old Star Wars actress, who was involved in a turbulent relationship with the 75-year-old singer/songwriter for more than a decade, passed away on Tuesday (27Dec16), four days after she suffered a cardiac arrest on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

Tributes have been pouring in for the tragic movie icon, and on Wednesday (28Dec16), Paul took to Twitter to share his heartbreak at her premature death.

"Yesterday was a horrible day," he wrote. "Carrie was a special, wonderful girl. It's too soon."

The Simon & Garfunkel star and Carrie began dating in 1977 and despite several break-ups, the couple married in 1983. They divorced a year later, but continued to see each other on and off until the late 1980s. In her memoir, Wishful Drinking, Carrie revealed Paul's 1990 hit She Moves On was about their final break-up.

Other touching tributes have also been issued by Carrie's original Star Wars co-stars Harrison Ford and Mark Hamill.

Harrison, who Carrie recently alleged she'd had a brief affair with while filming the first Star Wars movie, A New Hope, celebrated her memory in a statement which read, "Carrie was one-of-a-kind...brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless. She lived her life, bravely... My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her."

The actress was also married to talent agent Bryan Lourd, the father of her 24-year-old daughter Billie, from 1991 to 1994.