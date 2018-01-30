Paul Simon is to make his final UK appearance at this year's British Summer Time festival.

The 76-year-old musician has confirmed he is to bring the curtain down on his performing career in the UK with an appearance at London's Hyde Park, where he will be headlining on July 15.

Looking forward to the show, James King - the Senior Vice President of AEG Presents - said: ''There is no finer way to close Barclaycard presents British Summer Time Hyde Park 2018 than watching Paul Simon take London on a musical odyssey through one of the most remarkable song books in history.''

Simon will be joined by James Taylor and other guests for the much-anticipated show, which King has already described as an ''unmissable event''.

He said: ''Paul, James and Bonnie all together on the Great Oak Stage has to be the show of the summer and a truly unmissable event.''

Tickets for Simon's UK finale are already available through Barclaycard pre-sale, and are due to go on general sale on 9am on Tuesday, February 2.

Simon - who rose to fame as part of the folk rock duo Simon & Garfunkel, which also featured Art Garfunkel - last released an album in 2016, when he unveiled the widely acclaimed 'Stranger To Stranger'.

However, the iconic musician has hinted at retirement a number of times over the last few years.

Speaking in 2016, he shared: ''It's an act of courage to let go.

''I am going to see what happens if I let go. Then I'm going to see, who am I? Or am I just this person that was defined by what I did? And if that's gone, if you have to make up yourself, who are you?''