Paul Rudd used to fret about experiencing a ''mid-life crisis''.

The 49-year-old actor - who stars in Marvel's 'Ant-Man and The-Wasp' - has revealed he has always pondered life's big questions and when he reached his 20s, he started to worry that his life was headed towards a crisis point.

Paul said: ''I think that one of the great joys in life is knowing that everything's ahead of you - the big questions, such as: 'I wonder what I'm going to do for a job when I grow up'; 'I wonder who I'm going to marry'; 'I wonder if I'll have kids'; I wonder what their names will be'; I wonder where I'm gonna live'.

''When I was younger, if everything got me down it didn't matter because all that was ahead. I think that it's sometimes harder in life when those questions have been answered and all of a sudden you think, 'what do I have to look forward to?'

''In my 20s I often thought I was casually strolling towards a mid-life crisis, and it started picking up speed all throughout my late 20s, 30s, 40s ... I joke, but then there's truth in that.''

The 'Clueless' star admitted that he's still trying to work out how not to be a ''d**khead'', while also balancing his ambition to be a normal dad with his movie-star status.

Paul - who has kids Darby, eight, and Jack, 12 - told ShortList magazine: ''I don't want to be a d**khead. I don't want to be rude to people. I want to be appreciative, and I am appreciative. I'm not complaining about it. I'm just trying to sort it out as it goes along.

''I want to be as normal a person as possible, but it has changed. I'm aware of being in crowds. And it can stress me out; I sometimes get a little more stressed out about certain things than other people do.

''If I'm with my kids I'm thinking about everything from their perspective; I always want them to know I'm there with them.''