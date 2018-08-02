Hollywood star Paul Rudd has admitted that as he was approaching 40, he feared his life was headed towards a crisis
Paul Rudd used to fret about experiencing a ''mid-life crisis''.
The 49-year-old actor - who stars in Marvel's 'Ant-Man and The-Wasp' - has revealed he has always pondered life's big questions and when he reached his 20s, he started to worry that his life was headed towards a crisis point.
Paul said: ''I think that one of the great joys in life is knowing that everything's ahead of you - the big questions, such as: 'I wonder what I'm going to do for a job when I grow up'; 'I wonder who I'm going to marry'; 'I wonder if I'll have kids'; I wonder what their names will be'; I wonder where I'm gonna live'.
''When I was younger, if everything got me down it didn't matter because all that was ahead. I think that it's sometimes harder in life when those questions have been answered and all of a sudden you think, 'what do I have to look forward to?'
''In my 20s I often thought I was casually strolling towards a mid-life crisis, and it started picking up speed all throughout my late 20s, 30s, 40s ... I joke, but then there's truth in that.''
The 'Clueless' star admitted that he's still trying to work out how not to be a ''d**khead'', while also balancing his ambition to be a normal dad with his movie-star status.
Paul - who has kids Darby, eight, and Jack, 12 - told ShortList magazine: ''I don't want to be a d**khead. I don't want to be rude to people. I want to be appreciative, and I am appreciative. I'm not complaining about it. I'm just trying to sort it out as it goes along.
''I want to be as normal a person as possible, but it has changed. I'm aware of being in crowds. And it can stress me out; I sometimes get a little more stressed out about certain things than other people do.
''If I'm with my kids I'm thinking about everything from their perspective; I always want them to know I'm there with them.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
The increasingly stale Marvel formula gets a blast of fresh air in this rollocking adventure...
A Little Girl's Mother has high expectations of her daughter, given her own career success,...
When you need someone to break into a place and steal something, a career cat...
How do you spoof a genre that's already a joke? Filmmakers David Wain and Michael...
It's been nearly 10 years since we first met Ron Burgundy, and this sequel is...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...