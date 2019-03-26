Paul Rudd has joked his secret to staying youthful is having ''darkness'' in his heart.

The 49-year-old actor has often been praised on his ability to seemingly not age, and he's now teased his secret to keeping his face looking young, as he says he's actually ''80 years old'' on the inside.

Asked by People magazine at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) what keeps him so youthful, he said: ''I'm 80 years old on the inside.''

He then pointed to his chest and joked: ''In here, pure darkness. And a little moisturiser.''

And although the 'Avengers: Endgame' actor looks youthful, he revealed last year that he used to constantly worry about having a mid-life crisis, and said he's been pondering life's big questions since he was in his 20s.

He said: ''I think that one of the great joys in life is knowing that everything's ahead of you - the big questions, such as: 'I wonder what I'm going to do for a job when I grow up'; 'I wonder who I'm going to marry'; 'I wonder if I'll have kids'; I wonder what their names will be'; I wonder where I'm gonna live'.

''When I was younger, if everything got me down it didn't matter because all that was ahead. I think that it's sometimes harder in life when those questions have been answered and all of a sudden you think, 'what do I have to look forward to?'

''In my 20s I often thought I was casually strolling towards a mid-life crisis, and it started picking up speed all throughout my late 20s, 30s, 40s ... I joke, but then there's truth in that.''

The 'Clueless' star admitted that he's still trying to work out how not to be a ''d**khead'', while also balancing his ambition to be a normal dad with his movie-star status.

Paul - who has Jack, 13, and Darby, nine, with his wife Julie Yaeger - added: ''I don't want to be a d**khead. I don't want to be rude to people. I want to be appreciative, and I am appreciative. I'm not complaining about it. I'm just trying to sort it out as it goes along.

''I want to be as normal a person as possible, but it has changed. I'm aware of being in crowds. And it can stress me out; I sometimes get a little more stressed out about certain things than other people do.

''If I'm with my kids I'm thinking about everything from their perspective; I always want them to know I'm there with them.''