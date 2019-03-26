Paul Rudd has joked his secret to staying youthful is having ''darkness'' in his heart, as he says he's actually ''80 on the inside''.
Paul Rudd has joked his secret to staying youthful is having ''darkness'' in his heart.
The 49-year-old actor has often been praised on his ability to seemingly not age, and he's now teased his secret to keeping his face looking young, as he says he's actually ''80 years old'' on the inside.
Asked by People magazine at the Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2) what keeps him so youthful, he said: ''I'm 80 years old on the inside.''
He then pointed to his chest and joked: ''In here, pure darkness. And a little moisturiser.''
And although the 'Avengers: Endgame' actor looks youthful, he revealed last year that he used to constantly worry about having a mid-life crisis, and said he's been pondering life's big questions since he was in his 20s.
He said: ''I think that one of the great joys in life is knowing that everything's ahead of you - the big questions, such as: 'I wonder what I'm going to do for a job when I grow up'; 'I wonder who I'm going to marry'; 'I wonder if I'll have kids'; I wonder what their names will be'; I wonder where I'm gonna live'.
''When I was younger, if everything got me down it didn't matter because all that was ahead. I think that it's sometimes harder in life when those questions have been answered and all of a sudden you think, 'what do I have to look forward to?'
''In my 20s I often thought I was casually strolling towards a mid-life crisis, and it started picking up speed all throughout my late 20s, 30s, 40s ... I joke, but then there's truth in that.''
The 'Clueless' star admitted that he's still trying to work out how not to be a ''d**khead'', while also balancing his ambition to be a normal dad with his movie-star status.
Paul - who has Jack, 13, and Darby, nine, with his wife Julie Yaeger - added: ''I don't want to be a d**khead. I don't want to be rude to people. I want to be appreciative, and I am appreciative. I'm not complaining about it. I'm just trying to sort it out as it goes along.
''I want to be as normal a person as possible, but it has changed. I'm aware of being in crowds. And it can stress me out; I sometimes get a little more stressed out about certain things than other people do.
''If I'm with my kids I'm thinking about everything from their perspective; I always want them to know I'm there with them.''
With the Jonas Brothers, Westlife and Backstreet Boys getting back together recently, we should hardly be surprised that New Kids on the Block are...
Our all-time favourite Prodigy songs from their entire back catalogue.
In memory of Keith Flint, we look over at some of his iconic moments caught on camera.
If there was ever a reason for you to try something fresh and new then Poppy Ackroyd is surely it.
The New Zealand musician is a big fan of the Emerald Isle.
An exclusive interview with ambient folk artist Runah.
Are they in love or just incredible actors?
Pablo Honey was released on this day (February 22) in 1993.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
The increasingly stale Marvel formula gets a blast of fresh air in this rollocking adventure...
A Little Girl's Mother has high expectations of her daughter, given her own career success,...
When you need someone to break into a place and steal something, a career cat...
How do you spoof a genre that's already a joke? Filmmakers David Wain and Michael...
It's been nearly 10 years since we first met Ron Burgundy, and this sequel is...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...