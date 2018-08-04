Paul Rudd ''geeked out'' on the set of 'Captain America: Civil War'.

The 49-year-old actor is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Scott Lang/ Ant-Man and he couldn't hide his excitement when he worked with some of the other stars of the comic book world on the 2016 movie.

He said: ''[The Avengers] are all pretty impressive.

''I experienced this on 'Civil War'. I kind of turned into an eight year old because I saw all the Avengers in real life and I kind of geeked out.

''It was that feeling of, 'Wow, there are a lot of people who would like to be standing where I'm standing now. There's Captain America's shield and the Winter Soldier's silver armour.'

''Everybody is very nice and I liked all of them.

''I was really knocked out by Robert Downey Jr. He is such a great guy and I've grown up watching his movies and he's got such a good heart.

''I'm a little bit in awe of him, I think.''

The 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' star is hopeful he'll get to feature in the upcoming fourth 'Avengers' movie too and suggested his co-star Evangeline Lilly, who plays the Wasp/ Hope Pym, will appear too.

Asked if he'll be in the film, he told heat magazine ''You'll have to ask [MCU boss] Kevin Feige, but I'd say that there's a chance.

''you know, you'll have to talk to... Maybe some other bugs will show up, I don't know.''

Paul is proud his children, Jack, 12, and eight-year-old Darby - who he has with wife Julie Yaeger - have become big fans of the MCU.

He said: ''My son has gone crazy with the Marvel Universe and he's now seen all of the films and thinks it's really cool.

''He's a big Bucky Barnes fan. He says, 'You're cool Dad, but, you know, the Winter Soldier is the guy.'

''But my daughter loves it too. She draws pictures of Ant-Man and gives them to me all the time.''