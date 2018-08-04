Paul Rudd found it hard not to fan-girl in front of the cast on the set of 'Captain America: Civil War'.
Paul Rudd ''geeked out'' on the set of 'Captain America: Civil War'.
The 49-year-old actor is a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as Scott Lang/ Ant-Man and he couldn't hide his excitement when he worked with some of the other stars of the comic book world on the 2016 movie.
He said: ''[The Avengers] are all pretty impressive.
''I experienced this on 'Civil War'. I kind of turned into an eight year old because I saw all the Avengers in real life and I kind of geeked out.
''It was that feeling of, 'Wow, there are a lot of people who would like to be standing where I'm standing now. There's Captain America's shield and the Winter Soldier's silver armour.'
''Everybody is very nice and I liked all of them.
''I was really knocked out by Robert Downey Jr. He is such a great guy and I've grown up watching his movies and he's got such a good heart.
''I'm a little bit in awe of him, I think.''
The 'Ant-Man and the Wasp' star is hopeful he'll get to feature in the upcoming fourth 'Avengers' movie too and suggested his co-star Evangeline Lilly, who plays the Wasp/ Hope Pym, will appear too.
Asked if he'll be in the film, he told heat magazine ''You'll have to ask [MCU boss] Kevin Feige, but I'd say that there's a chance.
''you know, you'll have to talk to... Maybe some other bugs will show up, I don't know.''
Paul is proud his children, Jack, 12, and eight-year-old Darby - who he has with wife Julie Yaeger - have become big fans of the MCU.
He said: ''My son has gone crazy with the Marvel Universe and he's now seen all of the films and thinks it's really cool.
''He's a big Bucky Barnes fan. He says, 'You're cool Dad, but, you know, the Winter Soldier is the guy.'
''But my daughter loves it too. She draws pictures of Ant-Man and gives them to me all the time.''
The first single from Interpol's eagerly anticipated sixth studio album 'The Rover' has dropped alongside a video.
'Jumpsuit' is just one of two singles, including 'Nico and the Niners', released ahead of Twenty One Pilots' latest album 'Trench'.
They unveiled a new video showing the making of the record.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
Frank is a hot dog Wiener who's packed into a vacuum seal bag with all...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
The increasingly stale Marvel formula gets a blast of fresh air in this rollocking adventure...
A Little Girl's Mother has high expectations of her daughter, given her own career success,...
When you need someone to break into a place and steal something, a career cat...
How do you spoof a genre that's already a joke? Filmmakers David Wain and Michael...
It's been nearly 10 years since we first met Ron Burgundy, and this sequel is...
The legend of San Diego's Channel 4 news team may have long since dissolved over...