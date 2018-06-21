Paul Rudd felt like an ''impostor'' after developing a six-pack for the role of Ant-Man.

The 49-year-old actor worked out tirelessly in order to be in tip-top physical condition to star as the Marvel superhero, but Paul admitted that his striking appearance left him feeling slightly awkward.

Asked how he felt with his six-pack abs, Paul confessed: ''Like an impostor.''

The Hollywood star - who appeared alongside Michael Douglas in the original 'Ant-Man' movie in 2015 - said that his muscle-bound appearance actually impeded his comedy.

However, Paul was relieved that he didn't have to work out as intensely as 'Thor' star Chris Hemsworth.

He told Elle magazine: ''Nothing gets in the way of humour like muscles do. It's the enemy of comedy. Thankfully, I didn't have to go full Hemsworth. Nor would I have been able to.

''My workout regimen my whole life - like most people's - has been to go in with the best intentions. And then a couple of weeks later, quit.''

Paul is widely regarded as one of Hollywood's nicest stars.

But the American actor conceded that his nice-guy persona isn't always a good thing.

Asked if he ever finds the perception to be emasculating, Paul shared: ''It's passive-aggressive!

''There's nothing sexy about nice; there's nothing alluring or intriguing. And yet, I really love it when people are nice. Because honestly, I just think life is so hard.

''There are so many things that can get you down - that are so frustrating and so maddening. As cornball as it sounds, kindness is a thing that can defuse it a little bit. Kindness and laughs.''