Marvel Studios have released a new image from behind the scenes of 'Ant-Man and the Wasp'.

The upcoming sequel will see Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly playing the two titular superheroes and although not much of the plot is known, the studios have released an image showing the two actors in their shrinking suits.

On Instagram, Marvel wrote: ''Suit up for #AntManandWasp in theaters July 6! (sic)''

In August, Lilly logged on to Instagram to show herself in character and pay tribute to Jack Kirby, the comic book artist who jointly created Ant-Man and the Wasp.

Lilly's accompanying caption read: ''On set today, celebrating the artist who helped create this amazing character by bringing her to life! I am honored to be playing The Wasp on what would be Jack Kirby's 100th birthday. All hail Jack Kirby and The Wasp! #ThankYouJackKirby #AntManAndTheWasp #bts 'behindthescenes #onset (sic)''

Kirby along with Stan Lee and Larry Lieber created Janet van Dyne, the mother of her on-screen character and the original Wasp, and Hank Pimm - the original Ant-Man - with the mighty miniature hero first making an appearance in the pages of Marvel comic Tales to Astonish #27 in January 1962.

In 'Ant-Man and the Wasp', Michelle Pfeiffer will portray Janet, the wife of Michael Douglas' Hank Pym, in the upcoming sequel.

In the comic books, Janet was the original Wasp and a founding member of the Avengers, and continued as a superhero after her husband retired, but she eventually went missing in another dimension and was assumed to be dead.

The rest of the cast includes Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Walton Goggins as Sonny Burch, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo and Laurence Fishburne as Dr. Bill Foster.

Michael Pena will also star in the film, which sees Peyton Reed, who helmed 2015's 'Ant-Man', returning as director.

Both Rudd and Lilly are also set to appear as their superhero alter egos in the upcoming 'Avengers: Infinity War' movie.

'Ant-Man and the Wasp' is scheduled for release in July 2018.