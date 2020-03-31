Sony have pushed back the releases of 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' and 'Morbius' amid the coronavirus pandemic.
'Ghostbusters: Afterlife' and 'Morbius' have been pushed back due to coronavirus.
Sony Pictures have made the decision to move the release dates due to the pandemic - which has killed more than 37,000 people worldwide - with the supernatural comedy film, which is to star Paul Rudd and Bill Murray, shifted to March 5th 2021 from its original July 10th date.
The Jared Leto-led vampire movie 'Morbius' was due to drop on July 31st, but that has been pushed back to March 19th 2021.
Tom Hanks' World War II film 'Greyhound' has also been moved, with the motion picture taken off the schedule from its June 12th release date, but it is not known when it will hit cinemas.
However, Kevin Hart fans might be pleased to know his movie 'Fatherhood' will be released earlier than billed.
The drama was initially due to drop in January 2021, but it will now be released in October this year.
Production has shut down on motion pictures across the world as a result of the pandemic.
Earlier this month, it was reported 'Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway' had been delayed by five months because of coronavirus.
The project was moved from August 7th this year to January 15th 2021.
Part of the reasoning behind the shift was said to be to avoid competition from 'Trolls World Tour', which was moved forward by Dreamworks to plug the gap left vacant by latest James Bond film 'No Time To Die', which was pushed back from April until November.
