Paul Newman's daughter feels ''close to him'' because of the watch he gave her.

The late Hollywood star - who sadly passed away in 2008 aged 83 - gifted Clea Newman a luxury Rolex Daytona signature navy-faced timepiece, and she still often wears the accessory to remember her father.

Speaking to HELLO! magazine, she said: ''It makes me feel close to him. He was also very supportive, a great listener and teacher, and incredibly patient.

''One of the best pieces of advice he gave me was that I should never let anyone hold me back from what I want to do with my life.''

Despite her famous parents - Paul and his actress wife Joanne Woodward - Clea, 54, and her sisters Nell and Lissy had an ordinary childhood ''away from the hubbub of Hollywood''.

Reflecting on those early years, she said: ''We'd play outside and get dirty. Our house was full of friends and animals. It was a great way to grow up.

''My parents were great role models and very hands-on. My dad loved having fun. What I miss most about my dad is his playful sense of fun.

''He was one of the best joke tellers on the planet. He'd tell the same jokes and just watching him was funnier than the joke themselves. In private, he was a goofy just, just like a big kid.''

Now, Clea looks to continue her father's legacy with the SeriousFun Children's Network charity, and she said he would have been proud of the way his work has helped people all over the world.

She added: ''He loved his Hollywood career. Yet as he got older, he wanted to give back and it was his philanthropy which became even more important to him.

''He would be so proud knowing the camps we have created have helped so many children and their families.''