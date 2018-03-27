WWE NXT will return to Download Festival this summer with some of the best stars in the world.

Former world champion and current WWE executive Paul 'Triple H' Levesque took to social media to make the exciting announcement on Tuesday (27.03.18), and confirmed the exciting brand of sports entertainment will be at Donington Park for the annual extravaganza between June 8 and June 10.

He revealed that the likes of Aleister Black, Velveteen Dream, Ricochet, Nikki Cross, Adam Cole and the Undisputed Era will be performing, plus many mare of NXT's top stars.

Black - who is set to battle Andrade 'Cien' Almas for the NXT Championship at NXT Takeover: New Orleans on April 7 - revealed that wrestling at Download would be a moving experience for him as a huge fan of metal music.

He said: ''I've been a music guy all my life. Getting to combine the two things that I love the most, metal and sports entertainment, on one of the most exciting stages in the world and to perform for a fanbase that understands me and is responsible for my success will make this an unforgettable experience.''

Festival boss Andy Copping added that he is excited to welcome the hard-hitting brand back to Donington.

He said: ''I am incredibly fired-up to welcome WWE NXT back to Download Festival.

''This festival exclusive marriage of rock and wrestling is totally unique and the only place where you can see the world's most legendary rock stars and the brightest WWE prospects together. If previous years are anything to go by this is going to be the biggest most fun weekend ever.''

WWE NXT returns to Download Festival - headlined this year by Avenged Sevenfold, Guns N' Roses and Ozzy Osbourne - after an explosive appearance last year saw current WWE UK Champion Pete Dunne attack rival Mark Andrews during the latter's set with pop punk band Junior.