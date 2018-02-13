Paul King is in negotiations to helm a new 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' movie.

The filmmaker is best known for the critically-acclaimed 'Paddington' movies, but now looks to be setting his sights on another iconic literary title to adapt, as he's held talks to helm an adaptation of Roald Dahl's beloved children's book for Warner Bros. Studios.

David Heyman - producer of the 'Paddington' movies - is reportedly on board as the producer, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which says that the script has been penned by Simon Rich.

The character of chocolate factory owner Willy Wonka first appeared in Dahl's 1964 book and then it's follow-up 'Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator'.

The story follows poverty-stricken Charlie Bucket, who wins an once-in-a-lifetime trip into the mysterious chocolate factory.

As he enters the chocolate factory with his Grandpa Joe, Charlie meets the eccentric Willy Wonka and a number of other children, who all subsequently get ejected from the factory after disobeying orders.

Charlie is the last child remaining and as such, Wonka gives him his chocolate factory after naming him his successor and his family all move into the building with the candy maker.

Wonka has been reimagined multiple times in popular culture, most notably by Gene Wilder in the 1971 musical adaptation and the 2005 adaptation, which saw Johnny Depp take on the role of the chocolatier.

The popular story was also adapted on stage for both the West End and Broadway.

Warners are currently revamping many of its classic stories including a second Dahl adaptation 'The Witches', which Guillermo Del Toro has written the script for.

'The Witches' was first adapted in 1990 and saw Angelica Huston take on the role as the terrifying High Witch.