'Paddington 3' is in the works.

The much-loved franchise - which sees Ben Whishaw voice the titular marmalade-obsessed bear - is to return with another instalment, but may not see director Paul King at the helm.

Producer David Heyman revealed: ''I don't think Paul King will direct the third. He did the first two - he and I are working on another project together. He's very special, Paul. We're developing a third 'Paddington'. We haven't got a script yet, we've got a treatment which we're still working on.''

Though Paul may not direct the movie, he will still be involved to some degree.

Paul added to Collider: ''Paul is involved in it, I wanted him to be involved in it because I think he's such a significant voice, but I don't think he'll direct it. He worked on the idea. He comes up with the idea with (writers) Simon Farnaby and Mark Burton and then they develop it and come back for more, back and forth, and then it'll get written and Paul will come in and stir it up a little bit. But he's an incredible collaborator, Paul.''

The news will no doubt delight Jim Broadbent, who admitted he would jump at the opportunity return to the franchise.

The 69-year-old actor has starred as Mr. Gruber - the antique shop owner and a friend to the Peruvian bear - in both films and admitted he wouldn't want anyone else playing that character.

Asked if he'd like to see a third movie made, he previously told BANG Showbiz:''Absolutely. I wouldn't want anyone else to play Mr. Gruber, I tell you. How could you ever have stopped me returning? We had great fun working on the first one and it was a wonderfully successful film. It made me laugh and it was moving. It was a very easy decision to make and it was wonderful to return.''

Broadbent starred alongside the likes of Dame Julie Walters, Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins and Hugh Grant in the second movie.

The Paddington books were created by Michael Bond, who sadly passed away on the last day of filming on the sequel.