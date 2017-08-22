Acclaimed British director Paul Greengrass' next movie will concern the 2011 terrorist attack in Norway, according to a report.
The acclaimed director - whose previous credits include 'The Bourne Supremacy' and 'United 93' - is set to make a movie about the killing of 77 people by the far-right terrorist Anders Breivik, with Netflix having already picked up the rights to the film.
The movie is to be filmed in Norway with a $20 million budget and will feature a number of local actors, according to Deadline.
Greengrass had previously been expected to take on the Brian Helgeland-scripted film 'Ness' - which is about an incorruptible lawman - as his next project, with rumours suggesting Matt Damon was to be handed the lead role.
But the 62-year-old director has instead opted to tackle the difficult subject of the Norwegian terrorist attack.
And preparation for the movie is set to begin in before Christmas, according to deadline, which said Netflix saw off stiff competition from rival studios to secure the rights to the film.
Meanwhile, Greengrass revealed last year that didn't plan on making another 'Bourne' movie.
The British director revealed he never considered a follow-up to 2004's 'The Bourne Supremacy' and 2007's 'The Bourne Ultimatum' because he'd completely forgotten about the action spy thriller franchise.
Greengrass, who returned to the film series with 'Jason Bourne' in 2016, said: ''I didn't spend the last seven or eight years thinking I would making another 'Bourne' film.
''I was always proud to have done them, but it had slipped into the rear-view mirror and I was very comfortable with that.''
