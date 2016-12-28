The former England star, who has had a well-documented battle with alcohol, suffered his latest health setback after partying at trendy East London hotspot the Ace Hotel.

The 49-year-old is said to have sustained a head injury after a bust up on Tuesday night (27Dec16), when police were called to the scene to investigate "reports of a disturbance", reports Mirror Online.

"Officers were called a short time later to reports of a man assaulted at the same location," the police spokesperson continued. "Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. A 49-year-old man was found suffering from a head injury. The man has been taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

"There have been no arrests and enquiries continue."

Gascoigne's spokesman Terry Baker has since confirmed the retired sportsman had received medical treatment for a head wound, adding, "He hasn't been arrested. He's about to be released and sent home."

Baker also insisted Gascoigne had been "fine" over Christmas, spending it in Newcastle, England.