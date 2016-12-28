Soccer legend Paul Gascoigne has been hospitalised after a night of drinking in London.
The former England star, who has had a well-documented battle with alcohol, suffered his latest health setback after partying at trendy East London hotspot the Ace Hotel.
The 49-year-old is said to have sustained a head injury after a bust up on Tuesday night (27Dec16), when police were called to the scene to investigate "reports of a disturbance", reports Mirror Online.
"Officers were called a short time later to reports of a man assaulted at the same location," the police spokesperson continued. "Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. A 49-year-old man was found suffering from a head injury. The man has been taken to an east London hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
"There have been no arrests and enquiries continue."
Gascoigne's spokesman Terry Baker has since confirmed the retired sportsman had received medical treatment for a head wound, adding, "He hasn't been arrested. He's about to be released and sent home."
Baker also insisted Gascoigne had been "fine" over Christmas, spending it in Newcastle, England.
Paul Gascoigne become a national legend for his skills on the football pitch, predominantly playing...
These filmmakers may be guilty of being fanatical about football but, for a narrative documentary,...