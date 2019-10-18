Paul Feig would be prepared to make a 'Ghostbusters' sequel.

Paul directed the 2016 all-female reboot of the 1984 film, and although it was met with an online backlash and bombed at the box office, he has insisted he would make another film ''if anybody ever wanted it''.

In an interview with 'The Guardian', Paul said: ''I would actually make another Ghostbusters if anybody ever wanted it. I was like a kid in a candy store''.

The 57-year-old's film starred Kristen Wiig, Melissa McCarthy, Kate McKinnon and Leslie Jones in the roles of the titular team of ghostbusters.

The film was met with a backlash by disgruntled fans and became the most disliked film trailer in YouTube history.

The reaction perplexed the 'Bridesmaids' director, who described it as ''weird''.

He said: ''What is weird is when you come into something that brings a set of rules that are unbreakable because, as a storyteller, you're like 'Why can't I break that? Can't I have fun with that?'''

Another 'Ghostbusters' reboot, 'Ghostbusters 2020' is to be released next year, and will be directed by Jason Reitman.

The movie replaces the original cast with a group of children, and while there has been less backlash than with Paul's movie, the filmmaker believes the reception to the film will determine whether his adaptation was a ''mistake''.

He said: ''We'll find out when Jason's movie comes out. If that goes through the roof, I'll go: 'Sure, I guess I made a mistake doing a reboot.'

''But I will never apologise for it because I'm very proud of the movie.''

Paul previously said he rebooted 'Ghostbusters' with an all-female cast as they were the ''funniest people'' he knew at the time.