Paul Feig wants to make a sequel to 'Ghostbusters 2'.

The filmmaker previously admitted he ''regrets'' the lack of success surrounding his remake of the hugely popular 1984 Ivan Reitman movie, which most notably swapped the main roles from male to female, and starred the likes of Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon.

However, he has since admitted he will go ''to my grave so proud of that movie'' and would love to do work with the cast again on a second instalment.

Speaking to Yahoo, Feig said: ''We would love [to make another movie], it's really up to the studio. We had so much fun making that movie.

''The movie's just really built an audience in the two years since it's been out.

''I get contacted every day by people who are such fans of it, and so many women who are inspired by seeing women in science.

''I will go to my grave so proud of that movie, and so proud of what that cast did in that film.''

Despite creating a buzz when it was announced, the 2016 feature didn't do as well as expected when it hit cinema screens, and Paul said at the time he believed the fact that the movie unintentionally became a ''cause'' movie for gender equality, is the reason it didn't sell as well as it had hoped.

He explained previously: ''I think it kind of hampered us a little bit because the movie became so much of a cause. I think for some of our audience, they were like, 'What the f**k? We don't wanna go to a cause. We just wanna watch a f***ing movie.'''

Feig admitted the lack of success the movie garnered is a ''great regret'' in his life, as he ''really loved'' the feature, and hoped it would do well.

He said: ''It was a great regret in my life that the movie didn't do better, because I really loved it. It's not a perfect movie. None of my movies are perfect. I liked what we were doing with it. It was only supposed to be there to entertain people.''