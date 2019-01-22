Paul Feig has come out in support of Leslie Jones' comments about plans for another 'Ghostbusters' movie.

The 56-year-old director has offered his support to the comedy actress, who recently criticised plans to make a fourth move in the money-spinning franchise - and one that will ignore 2016's female-led reboot.

Speaking in response to the abuse that Leslie has received online, Paul wrote on Twitter: ''An absolute honest to God never ending supply of bull***t and hate from these trolls. Leslie spoke her truth and I support her. I am very open to Jason's new version of GB but am also sad that our 2016 team may not get to bust again. We all are. We're forever proud of our movie. (sic)''

The planned fourth 'Ghostbusters' film is set in the franchise's original sphere and is to be directed by Jason Reitman, the son of 'Ghostbusters' and 'Ghostbusters 2' director Ivan Reitman.

Leslie previously hit out at the new movie, saying it's an insult to the stars of the remake, which featured the likes of Leslie, Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig and Kate McKinnon.

She wrote on the micro-blogging platform: ''So insulting. Like f**k us. We dint count.

''It's like something Trump would do. (Trump voice) 'Gonna redo ghostbusteeeeers, better with men, will be huge. Those women ain't ghostbusteeeeers' ugh so annoying.

''Such a d**k move. And I don't give f**k I'm saying something! (sic)''

The comedy star subsequently tried to clarify her comments.

She said: ''The point is if they make this new one with all men and it does well which it will. It might feel that 'boys are better' it makes my heart drop.

''Maybe I could have use different words but I'm allowed to have my feelings just like them.''