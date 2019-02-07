Paul Burrell has revealed his plans to sell the flower shop he started 18 years ago thanks to the late Princess Diana.
Paul Burrell is retiring from floristry to travel the world with his husband.
The 59-year-old former royal butler - who served the late Princess Diana before she passed away in August 1997 in a car crash in Paris - has revealed his plans to sell the flower shop he started 18 years ago thanks to the royal, and said that the florists was a ''service to the community''.
Speaking to Cheshire Live, he said: ''I'm retiring from floristry after almost 20 years. The princess set me up in this business really.
''I came to the north of England and set up my original business in Holt, just in Wales, and then decided to move over to Farndon in Cheshire.
''It's a long time to be doing flowers. I always looked upon it as a service to the community really. People like to get a bunch of flowers from me.''
Burrell went on to explain that he and long-term partner Graham Cooper - who he married in 2017 - wish to travel the world and visit landmarks he saw with Diana, including the bench outside the Taj Mahal where an iconic photograph of the princess was taken.
He continued: ''My bucket list is world travel -- the two of us -- and I want to take him to places I've been with the Queen and the Princess and say I remember walking on this spot with the Queen on the Great Wall of China.
''I want to go to India and sit on the Princess's bench because I didn't actually go there with her.''
Burrell set up his original shop in in Holt in Wales where late drag artist Danny Le Rue cut the ribbon at the opening and then opened another shop in Farndon in Cheshire.
