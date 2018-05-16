Paul Burrell thinks Princess Diana would have ''wholeheartedly approved'' of Meghan Markle.

The 59-year-old butler - who served the late Princess, who passed away in August 1997 in Paris - thinks Diana would have loved to see her son Prince Harry marrying the 'Suits' star.

He said: ''We can all see it [her influence] now. Diana gave those boys a great education in life. She showed them people less fortunate than they were. I think Diana would have wholeheartedly approve of Meghan. Together with Meghan by his side, Harry and she will go out into the world and fulfil Diana's dreams.''

Paul had a special bond with Princess Diana and he was one of the only ones who knew Prince Harry was a boy before the little one was even born.

He added: ''Seeing how happy Harry is on the build up to his wedding, it reminds me of the first time I ever met him. I was at Balmoral with The Queen and Diana had been to the Highland Games. She was heavily pregnant. She pushed me into the dining room and she took my hand, she put it on her tummy and I felt a kick. And that was Harry. She said, 'It's a boy, it's our secret.' And I kept that secret because I couldn't even tell The Queen, I couldn't tell my wife, I couldn't tell anyone. This was our secret until Harry was born.''

Paul adores Prince Harry and Prince William and says the brothers are like ''chalk and cheese''.

He told ITV's Lorraine: ''I think watching the young princes grow up was probably the happiest time in my life. Harry as a child was mischievous, naughty and very noisy. He was very different from his brother. He and his brother were like chalk and cheese. Nannies would always whisper in Williams ear, 'You'd better sit up straight, you'd better behave, because you're going to be king one day.' 'I don't want to be king,' William said one day. And Harry piped up, 'Well, I'll do the job instead of you then.' So from that day on, the Princess and I called Harry GKH - Good King Harry.''

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will tie the knot on Saturday May 19 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.