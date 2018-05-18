Paul Burrell thinks Princess Diana will be at her son Prince Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle ''in spirit''.

The 59-year-old former royal butler - who served the late princess, who passed away in August 1997 in a car crash in Paris - predicts there will be lots of little tributes to Diana at the nuptials which take place on Saturday (19.05.18) at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.

Burrell has been in Windsor reporting on the build-up to the big day for UK TV show on 'Lorraine' and on Friday (18.05.18) he claimed he has been able to feel his late friend's presence.

Speaking on the programme, he said: ''She is here with me today, I am wearing the links that she gave me and I'm wearing the tie that she gave me to go to Egypt and of course a white rose which is symbolic of Diana.

Watch out for the white roses at this wedding, there will be little hints of Diana all the way through it.''

Earlier in the week, Burrell claimed that Diana - the ex-wife of Harry's dad Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne - would have ''wholeheartedly approved'' of her son's relationship with American actress Meghan.

He said: ''We can all see it [her influence] now. Diana gave those boys [Harry and Prince William] a great education in life. She showed them people less fortunate than they were. I think Diana would have wholeheartedly approve of Meghan. Together with Meghan by his side, Harry and she will go out into the world and fulfil Diana's dreams.''

After a week of drama focusing on who will be walking Meghan down the aisle on the bid day it has now been confirmed by Kensington Palace that Prince Charles will have the honour.

His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales will accompany his future daughter-in-law as she approaches her groom in the absence of her own father Thomas Markle who is no longer able to attend the ceremony due to serious health issues.

The statement released by Kensington Palace read: ''Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George's Chapel on her Wedding Day.

''The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way.''