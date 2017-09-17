Director Ron Howard hailed Paul Bettany a ''world class talent'' as the actor wrapped shooting on the upcoming 'Star Wars' Han Solo spin-off movie.
Paul Bettany has been hailed a ''world class talent'' by Ron Howard.
The 46-year-old actor has wrapped filming his undisclosed role in the stand-alone Han Solo movie and the director of the 'Star Wars' spin-off couldn't have been happier with his performance.
Ron shared a picture of himself and Paul on Twitter and wrote: ''Had to say goodbye to my friend @Paul_Bettany today. Another terrific performance from a world class talent.''
In response, the actor replied: ''@RealRonHoward you're too kind. I had the best time watching you make it all look easy. Love ya.(sic)''
And Paul - who previously collaborated with the director on 'A Beautiful Mind' and 'The Da Vinci Code' - admitted working on the film was the most fun he'd ever had.
He shared the same picture on Instagram and wrote: ''Had the best time ever with Ron Howard. #StarWars (sic)''
The British actor previously admitted landing his mystery role in the film was a dream come true.
He shared a photo of himself and Ron earlier this month and wrote: ''Dream come true.
#forcefriday #starwars #ronsaprince (sic)''
The 'Han Solo' spin-off movie is set to follow a younger version of the titular character, with Alden Ehrenreich taking over the iconic role from Harrison Ford.
Han and his wookiee sidekick Chewbacca will be seen first meeting Lando Calrissian - played by Donald Glover - and they will also encounter Woody Harrelson's alter ego Beckett, who is believed to be a mentor to young Han who guides him on his journey to becoming a space smuggler.
The untitled Han Solo film will be released in May 2018.
