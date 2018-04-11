Paul Bettany missed out playing Prince Philip in 'The Crown' because of a diary clash.
Paul Bettany missed out on a role in 'The Crown' because of a diary clash.
The 46-year-old actor was set to play Prince Philip in the upcoming series of the Netflix series but a clash of dates meant he was unable to take on the part and Tobias Menzies has now taken the role.
Speaking on ITV's Lorraine, he said: ''We discussed it. We just couldn't come to terms on dates really. That is all that happened. 100 per cent, I'll remain a fan of it - it's fantastic.''
Meanwhile, producers of 'The Crown' were recently forced to apologise after it was revealed that Claire Foy was paid less than her co-star Matt Smith.
Left Bank Pictures said in a statement: ''We want to apologise to both Claire Foy and to Matt Smith, brilliant actors and friends, who have found themselves at the centre of a media storm this week through no fault of their own. Claire and Matt are incredibly gifted actors who, along with the wider cast on 'The Crown' have worked tirelessly to bring our characters to life with compassion and integrity. As the producers of 'The Crown', we at Left Bank Pictures are responsible for budgets and salaries; the actors are not aware of who gets what, and cannot be held personally responsible for the pay of their colleagues.
''We understand and appreciate the conversation which is rightly being played out across society and we are absolutely united with the fight for fair pay, free of gender bias, and for a rebalancing of the industry's treatment of women, both those in front of the camera and for those behind the scenes. We all have a responsibility to do what we can to ensure that these issues are tackled, and as a leading production company we want to make our contribution to the debate. As company policy we are engaged in conversations with ERA 50:50 and going forward are keen to talk to Times Up UK; organisations which are working to ensure all women have a voice.''
Corgan took to Instagram to confirm rumours of new Pumpkins material, saying the first songs could arrive as early as May.
Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe prepares to come to a climax as ‘The...
After the formulaic thrills of The Winter Soldier and Age of Ultron, Marvel's Avengers were...
The Avengers are suffering from an image crisis. As much good that they do and...
As the world of Marvel super heroes become ever more entwined, Captain America: Civil War...
Paul Bettany makes a strong impression with his first film as a writer-director, exploring the...
Written and directed with a rakish swagger, and featuring two full-on performances from Tom Hardy,...
Marvel fans will love the action mayhem in this Avengers sequel, but everyone else will...
Despite a superior cast and terrific-looking production values, this mystery romp is a misfire on...
They've fought private military corporations, Nazi splinter-groups and a Norse god. Now, The Avengers assemble...
When a priceless painting is stolen with the presumable intention of being sold to fund...
The Avengers may be feeling like they are capable of anything after saving New York...
A lot has happened since the Battle of New York. The world was attacked by...
Charlie Mortdecai may be rude, arrogant and distinctly unlikeable, but he's also a terribly rich...
Far too slow-paced to work as a thriller and too shallow to properly challenge us...