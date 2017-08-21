'Wonder Woman' has already made more than $800 million at the worldwide box office.

The Patty Jenkins-directed superhero movie, which stars actress Gal Gadot in the lead role, has achieved incredible success since it was released in May, helping to make it one of the highest-grossing movies of 2017.

The film has not yet opened in the potentially lucrative Japanese market, but it has just become the first female-directed live-action movie to earn more than $400 million and $800 million at the domestic and worldwide box offices respectively.

A 'Wonder Woman' sequel has already been given the green light, but it remains to be seen whether Jenkins will return to the franchise.

The filmmaker has been locked in negotiations with Warner Bros. for weeks and she could become the highest-paid female director around.

But Jenkins previously admitted it was not a ''foregone conclusion'' she would direct 'Wonder Woman 2'.

She said: ''I had an epiphany about 'Wonder Woman 2'. I was like, you don't have to do this. It doesn't have to be a foregone conclusion that you do 'Wonder Woman 2'.

''But then as I was falling asleep I had an epiphany. I was like, 'Wait a minute. You have the greatest character of all time that you love dearly, with a cast that you love sitting at the palm of your hand at this day and age - you can do whatever you want with them - are you crazy?'

''It's a continuation of the same character, but there's a great, entirely different story to be told.

''With this character in our ... in the world, that's fun, because now she exists, just funny, and also says something profound about the world we're in right now.''