'Wonder Woman' bosses have hired three legendary writers for the sequel.

Patty Jenkins - who helmed the hit movie starring Gal Gadot earlier this year - reportedly signed a deal last week to front the follow up, but she won't be doing it alone as she will team up with DC Entertainment's creative chief Geoff Johns and David Callaham, who co-wrote the action movie 'The Expendables', according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Details of the plot for the second film are being kept tightly under wraps but Jenkins recently said she's keen to jump forward several decades from the first movie, which is set in Europe during WW1, and have it take place in America during the Cold War.

It was recently reported that Jenkins is set to earn around $8 million to write, direct and produce the much-anticipated film, which will make her the highest paid female director of all time, and she will also earn a percentage of the box office sales.

Rumours of Jenkins' return to the franchise come shortly after the director admitted to being shocked by the positive reaction to 'Wonder Woman'.

The moviemaker revealed she was expecting a ''mixed bag'' from fans and critics, but the reaction to the superhero film has been overwhelmingly positive.

She explained: ''I went into the release of the movie assuming it would be, in best case, a mixed bag. And I sort of braced myself for it, where I thought, well, 'Listen, you're doing a beloved superhero; it's always going to end up being at least 40 percent, oh you could have done, blah blah blah.'''

She's also thrilled about how much 'Wonder Woman' has prompted debates about gender equality issues.

She said: ''The support and positivity that the movie has received, and also just the people wanting to talk about what we wanted to talk about in the movie and not other things, has been stunning.''